China likely behind propaganda campaign targeting Trudeau, Poilievre, says Global Affairs

The Chinese government was likely was behind a "spamouflage" disinformation campaign targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and other MPs in August and September, says Global Affairs Canada.

The department's Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), which was set up to monitor foreign state-sponsored disinformation efforts, said the goal of the propaganda campaign was to discredit MPs and prevent them from criticizing the People's Republic of China's Communist regime.

According to a report released Monday morning, the campaign began in August and targeted dozens of MPs from across the political spectrum.

A "spamouflage" campaign is one which uses a network of new or hijacked social media accounts to post propaganda messages across various platforms, such as Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Medium, Reddit, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was targeted by the campaign, says GAC. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Global Affairs Canada said the bot network picked up steam over the September long weekend, leaving thousands of comments in English and French on the social media accounts of MPs.

The posts claimed a critic of the Chinese Communist Party in Canada had accused the various MPs of criminal and ethical violations, said Global Affairs Canada.

The Chinese campaign also used what were likely "deepfake" manipulated videos, the department said.

The department said the same bot networks were engaged in spreading disinformation claiming that the Hawaiian wildfires were caused by a secret U.S. military "weather weapon," and have been connected to disinformation about Japan's decision in August 2023 to release millions of tons of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The GAC report says the goal of the the operation was twofold.

"First, it likely seeks to discredit and denigrate the targeted MPs through seemingly organic posts, alleging impropriety, by posting waves of social media posts and videos that call into question the political and ethical standards of the MPs, using a popular Chinese-speaking figure in Canada," said the report.

"Second, it likely seeks to silence criticism of the CCP by getting MPs to distance themselves from the critic and discouraging wider online communities from engaging with them."

Global Affairs Canada said the government will continue to monitor the situation and respond when necessary and appropriate, "including through public disclosure and diplomatic engagement."