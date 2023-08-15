Content
Canadian corporate ethics czar launches probe of Ralph Lauren over alleged use of forced labour

Ottawa's corporate ethics watchdog has announced an investigation into fashion company Ralph Lauren over the alleged use of forced labour in its supply chains.

Watchdog also has asked Toronto-based mining company GobiMin to improve its policies

Dylan Robertson · The Canadian Press ·
People pass the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Fifth Avenue, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in New York. Ralph Lauren Corp. said that it is shuttering the high-profile store less than three years after opening it. The closure is part of the New York fashion company's plan to save $140 million annually. The company said it will close other stores, cut jobs and shut some corporate offices, but did not provide details. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
People pass the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Fifth Avenue in New York on April 4, 2017. Ottawa's corporate ethics watchdog announced an investigation Tuesday into the fashion company over the alleged use of forced labour in its supply chains. (The Associated Press)

Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise Sheri Meyerhoffer says it's not clear whether the company is doing enough to weed out components linked to the mistreatment of China's Uyghur minority.

Her report says that in response to her inquiries, Ralph Lauren insisted it's an American company that isn't subject to a Canadian probe before detailing its measures to prevent mistreatment.

Meyerhoffer also has asked Toronto-based mining company GobiMin to improve its policies to prevent the possible use of forced labour in its supply chains.

All four of the initial assessments the ombudsperson has announced so far relate to China's Xinjiang region, where most of the country's Uyghur population lives and where Beijing insists it has never allowed the use of forced labour.

Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), Sheri Meyerhoffer, holds a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog has announced investigations into a mining corporation and the Canadian branch of Nike for possible forced labour in supply chains.
Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) Sheri Meyerhoffer holds a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Meyerhoffer's office was opened in 2018. Critics say it lacks the tools it needs to be effective, such as being able to compel documents and testimony.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Ralph Lauren and GobiMin for comment.

