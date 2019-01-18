Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is brushing off recent threats from China's envoy to Canada, who warned of "repercussions" if the federal government banned technology firm Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment to Canadian 5G networks.

Goodale addressed reporters Friday, during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Sherbrooke, Que., a day after Ambassador Lu Shaye spoke at the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa.

Canada is studying the security implications of 5G networks, but unlike some allies, has not announced a ban on Huawei equipment.

"I believe there will be repercussions" if Huawei were to be banned," Lu said through an interpeter during Thursday's news conference.

He urged Ottawa to make a "wise" decision, but did not provide details about what the repercussions would be.

Goodale said Friday that China also threatened Australia when it reviewed Huawei's role in its telecommunications network.

"We understand that those sorts of comments will be made in the process, but we will make our judgment based on what's right for Canada and not be deterred from making the right decision," he told reporters.

Goodale wouldn't give an update on when Canada is expected to finish its 5G review.

"We will make the appropriate analysis and take the decision ultimately that we believe to be in Canada's national interests," he said.

"We've made it abundantly clear that we will not compromise national security."

Other Five Eyes countries have already banned Huawei

Huawei has long insisted it is not a state-controlled company and denies engaging in intelligence work for the Chinese government. However, Chinese law dictates that companies must "support, co-operate with and collaborate in national intelligence work."

Most of Canada's partners in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance have taken action against the telecommunications firm.

New Zealand and Australia have banned the use of Huawei products in their 5G network development, fearing Huawei could use its access to spy for the Chinese government.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced bills that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei, ZTE Corp. or other Chinese firms that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

The bills specifically cite ZTE and Huawei, both of which are viewed with suspicion in the United States because of fears that their switches and other gear could be used to spy on Americans. Huawei is the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker.

"Other countries have obviously made their their their views known, and their views are important to us. And we will weigh all of that very carefully and in the decision-making process," said Goodale.

The back-and-forth between the ambassador and minister is the latest development in a deepening bilateral dispute.

Relations between China and Canada were put on ice last month when Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition request.

China then detained two Canadian citizens, businessman Michael Spavor as well as Michael Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave to work for a non-governmental organization based in China.

Lu maintains the arrests of Spavor and Kovrig were legal and just, while the arrest of Meng was the opposite.

Earlier this week, a Chinese court sentenced Canadian Robert Schellenberg to death for his role in the smuggling of 222 kilograms of methamphetamines. His lawyer said they plan to appeal.

In the wake of that ruling, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Beijing of arbitrarily using the death penalty, and called world leaders to solicit their support.

Lu said the current impasse can be resolved through negotiations, but they would be threatened if Canada were to ban Huawei Technologies from participating in Canada's new 5G network for security reasons.

Canada's ambassador to Beijing was in Ottawa on Friday to brief a Parliament committee, behind closed doors, on the China spat.

"The top priority by far is to get these two people out and to save the life of the third," John McCallum told reporters before the meeting.

The former cabinet minister said he expects to tell the committee some things that the families of Spavor and Kovrig might not want aired publicly.

McCallum said he believes it is safe for most Canadians to travel to China, but that anyone who has had a past run-in with Chinese authorities might want to stay away.