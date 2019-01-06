Ex-ambassador says issue of Canadian detainees should be on agenda for China trip

One of Canada's former ambassadors to China says the parliamentary delegation in Shanghai is "completely wrong-headed" for not putting the plight of two detained Canadian men on the agenda.

David Mulroney, who served as ambassador from 2009 to 2012, said he was astounded and concerned to hear that the issue of Michael Kovrig's and Michael Spavor's detentions are not specifically on the delegation's itinerary.

Sen. Joseph Day, who is heading the mission hosted by the Canada-China Legislative Association, said the men's detentions are "not on our agenda but it may well come up," adding that the delegates and Global Affairs Canada see eye-to-eye on the benefits of the trip.

"The Chinese, I've learned through my many years involved in Canada-China relations, they build on long term-relationships. Mutual understanding and mutual benefit comes after we get to know one another," Day told CBC News before his flight took off.

David Mulroney, Canada's former ambassador to China, prepares to testify to a commons special committee back in 2009. Mulroney says he thinks it's wrong to send a message that the Canada-China relationship is 'business as usual.' (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Mulroney, now a senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs out of the University of Toronto, said China wants Canada to believe that it's important not to say or do anything that will upset the long-term relationship.

"That's completely wrong-headed ... What we have essentially is a Canadian delegation using China's talking points," he said.

'Not business as usual'

"At a time when we should be saying, 'It's not business as usual. The most important thing for us is to secure the freedom of these two people who have been wrongly detained.' We're saying, 'Well, you know there are these embarrassments that come up every now and then but we have to stay focused on the long-term relationship."

Members of the delegation said the trip's itinerary (mainly meetings with policy-makers, legislators and local citizens' organizations) was set weeks ago, but it comes amidst flared tension between Ottawa and Beijing.

It's been nearly one month since Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat and an adviser with the International Crisis Group, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur, were taken into custody in China.

For weeks, Canada has called for their immediate release and referred to their detentions as "arbitrary."

But China's top prosecutor said late last week he had "no doubt" the two Canadians had violated Chinese law. China has been arguing that both men are suspected of engaging in activities that undermined national security.

Thinks trip should have been deferred

Their arrests came shortly after Canadian officials arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer for Huawei Technologies, on an extradition request from the U.S. She was later granted bail and is now awaiting court proceedings in Canada on her extradition.

Day said Chinese legislators from the Canada-China Legislative Association paid Canada a visit a few weeks ago and the delegation is now returning the favour.

Mulroney said he thinks the trip should have been deferred based on the tone so far.

"To suggest somehow this is about parliamentary process and the rule of law, at a time when China is so manifestly ignoring the rule of law, is also not just confusing but harmful," he said.

"While we shouldn't pound the table, we should send people who are focused really clearly on Canadian objectives and are going to advance those objectives as a priority with steely discipline in the private meetings."

Michael Cooper, one of the MPs making the trip to China, told CBC News on Sunday that the trip was initially meant to be an opportunity to talk with local officials, NGOs and businesses about the bilateral relationship. But Cooper also said the detention of the two men means "this is not an ordinary parliamentary delegation any longer."

"The elephant in the room, so to speak, is the arbitrary detention of these two Canadians."

Cooper said he will be raising the issue, and expects other members of the delegation will, too.

While the officials they will be meeting with won't be those at the centre of this case, Cooper said he assumes the officials they do speak to will be "reporting up."

Another former Canadian ambassador to China said he thinks it's good the delegation went ahead, but agrees the parliamentarians should be forceful in raising Canada's concerns.

'It's a question of values'

"They may not agree, but at the same time I think the delegation has to impress that we won't be able to continue to have normal relations until this has been resolved," said Guy Saint-Jacques, who was posted between 2012 to 2016.

Guy Saint-Jacques served as Canada's ambassador to China between 2012 and 2016. He said China should know that 'we won't be able to continue to have normal relations until this has been resolved.' (CBC)

"We are at the stage where, in fact, we have to think creatively about how we can pass messages."

"Let's remember it's a question of values and Canada is a country governed by the rule of law, so this is an opportunity to repeat to the Chinese that we have no choice but to abide by the terms of the extradition treaty that we have with the United States."

Along with Day and Cooper, Sen. Victor Oh and MPs Geng Tan, Majid Jowhari and Chandra Arya will be on the trip.

Meanwhile, federal ​Tourism Minister Mélanie Joly put off a planned trip to Beijing last month after Canada and China agreed to postpone a ceremony marking the end of their joint year of tourism.

The Canada-China Year of Tourism 2018 was developed as a partnership to promote travel between the two countries. Joly had planned to be in Beijing for the closing ceremony, set for Dec. 17 to 20.