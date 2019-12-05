Chinese ambassador warns Canada against adopting motion calling for sanctions

China's ambassador to Canada is threatening what he called "very firm countermeasures" should Parliament adopt a motion calling for sanctions against Chinese leaders.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu reacted today to comments by two Conservative senators who are planning to table a motion next week calling on the Trudeau government to impose sanctions on China for its alleged human rights abuses.

Cong told reporters in Montreal that if the Senate and House of Commons were to adopt such a motion, it would be a serious violation of Chinese domestic affairs.

"We firmly oppose this kind of behaviour. And I think it'd cause serious damage to our bilateral relations ... we'll make very firm countermeasures to this," he said.

"It is not in the interest of the Canada side. So we do hope that we stop this kind of dangerous activity."

Sen. Leo Housakos told Maclean's magazine earlier this week that he and Sen. Thanh Hai Ngo think Canada needs to show leadership on democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Canada-China relations have been strained since Dec. 1, 2018, when RCMP arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport, at the request of the United States.

Days later, two Canadians — Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — were detained in China on allegations of undermining national security, and the two men continue to be held in that country.