MPs return to Ottawa seeking study into claims government pressured ex-diplomats

Members of the House committee on foreign affairs are back in Ottawa today to discuss a possible study into allegations a federal official pressured two former diplomats to co-ordinate with the government before speaking publicly about Canada's diplomatic conflict with China.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney said he had been instructed by an official with Global Affairs Canada to clear any public comments on Canada's China policy with the department beforehand. The official reportedly cited the "election environment" and said they were passing on a request from the PMO.

Mulroney told the Globe and Mail the Global Affairs official also cautioned against telling Canadians to suspend non-essential travel to China. The former diplomat said he found the request troubling and the department official implied he should soften his tone.

Another former ambassador, Guy Saint-Jacques, also said he had been contacted.

"I don't think that the government has to worry about professional diplomats," he told CBC's As it Happens. "If there were messages that sounded discordant from the Canadian government position, I think it came more from former members of the Liberal Party of Canada than from professional diplomats, and maybe that's where the calls should have been made. I remain a bit puzzled."

Last week, Conservative and NDP MPs wrote a letter to the committee asking for a summer meeting.

"We believe it is incumbent on the committee to study these matters and ensure that Canada's non-partisan, public service is not being unduly exploited for political purposes," they wrote.

Message wasn't clear: GAC

The committee will still have to vote to begin a study. Liberal MPs hold five of the committee's nine seats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver on Monday that his office did not pressure a former Canadian ambassador to avoid recommending that Canadians cease non-essential travel to China.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said the department's message "was not clearly communicated.

"We undertake such engagement in part to ensure informed public discussion of important foreign policy issues so that comments of others such as former diplomats are well informed by current circumstances. The call with Mr. Mulroney was made with this intention," wrote Sylvain Leclerc in an email.

"We welcome the views and advice of informed Canadians such as Mr. Mulroney on these complex issues and regret that this message was not clearly communicated. There was no intention, nor was there any instruction from anyone, including the PMO, that Mr. Mulroney clear his public comments with the government."

The Liberal government tried to distance itself earlier this summer after former cabinet minister John McCallum, who was fired as ambassador to China in January amid mounting tensions between Canada and China, said he has warned former contacts in China's Foreign Affairs Ministry that any further "punishments" imposed on Canada's exports could trigger a change of government that would be unfavourable to Beijing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Canadian Coast Guard Kitsilano Base in Vancouver on Monday. He said his office did not pressure a former Canadian ambassador to avoid recommending that Canadians cease non-essential travel to China. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"Anything that is more negative against Canada will help the Conservatives, [who] are much less friendly to China than the Liberals," McCallum was reported as telling the South China Morning Post.

The Conservatives have asked the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to investigate.

Diplomatic and trade relations with China have been deteriorating since Canada began extradition proceedings against Meng Wanzhou, a top executive with the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei. Wanzhou faces charges in the United States of fraud and violating international sanctions against Iran.

The foreign affairs meeting gets underway at 1 p.m. ET.