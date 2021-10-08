Skip to Main Content
Politics

China condemns Canada, U.S. for sending warships through Taiwan Strait

The Chinese military on Sunday condemned Canada and the United States for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.

Tensions over Taiwan have ratcheted up in recent weeks

Thomson Reuters ·
HMCS Winnipeg, along with HNLMS Evertsen and RFA Tidespring, are shown in formation on Sept. 9 during Exercise Pacific Crown. HMCS Winnipeg and the U.S. military warship USS Dewey sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from China, last week. (UK MOD Crown copyright)

The Chinese military on Sunday condemned Canada and the United States for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has mounted repeated air force missions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year, provoking anger in Taipei.

China sent about 150 aircraft into the zone over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1 in a further heightening of tensions between Beijing and Taipei that has sparked concern internationally.

The U.S. military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey sailed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour China along with Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg, on Thursday and Friday.

"Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said.

US and UK F35B Lightning Jet and US F-18 fighter jets fly past in formation over (left to right) USS Chafee, JS Yamagiri, USS Lake Champlain, HMCS Winnipeg and HMS Defender on 3rd October 2021. (Royal Navy)

China's People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said its forces monitored the ships and "stood guard" throughout their passage.

"The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble ... seriously jeopardizing peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," it said.

"Taiwan is part of Chinese territory. Theater forces always maintain a high level of alert and resolutely counter all threats and provocations."

U.S. navy ships have been transiting the strait roughly monthly, to the anger of Beijing, which has accused Washington of stoking regional tensions. U.S. allies occasionally send ships through the strait, including Britain.

While tensions across the Taiwan Strait have risen, there has been no shooting, and Chinese aircraft have not entered Taiwanese airspace, concentrating their activity in the southwestern part of the ADIZ.

While including Taiwanese territorial air space, the ADIZ encompasses a broader area that Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Taiwan's National Defence Ministry said on Sunday that three Chinese aircraft — two J-16 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft — flew into the ADIZ again.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now