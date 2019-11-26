On the same day Canada leads an international effort at the United Nations to demand that China allow free access to Xinjiang to investigate reported human rights violations, China and its allies have called on the UN to investigate crimes against Indigenous people in Canada.

"We are deeply concerned about the serious human rights violations against the Indigenous people in Canada. Historically, Canada robbed the Indigenous people of the land, killed them and eradicated their culture," said Jiang Duan, a senior official at China's mission to the UN in Geneva.

"We call for a thorough and impartial investigation into all cases where crimes were committed against Indigenous people, especially the children," Jiang said, citing the preliminary discovery last month of what are thought to be the unmarked burial sites of children's remains adjacent to the former Kamloops residential school.

Jiang delivered his statement on behalf of a group of countries that includes Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela.

He spoke immediately before Canada's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Leslie E. Norton delivered a statement on behalf of 44 countries calling on China to allow independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for human rights, "immediate, meaningful and unfettered access" to Xinijang.

"We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," said Norton.

"Credible reports indicate that over a million people have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang and that there is widespread surveillance disproportionately targeting Uyghurs and members of other minorities and restrictions on fundamental freedoms and Uyghur culture."

She cited reports of "torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, and forced separation of children from their parents by authorities."

Pre-emptive statement

Norton delivered the statement on behalf of a group of countries that includes Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

China's statement at the UN appears to be an attempt to pre-empt the renewed call by Canada and its allies for the UN to gain free and unfettered access to Xinjiang to investigate reported abuses of the Uyghur population.

China has detained an estimated one to two million Uyghurs in China in what the government calls "re-education centres."

An independent legal analysis released earlier this year by the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and a Washington-based think-tank concluded that China is committing an ongoing genocide against its Muslim minority population in Xinjiang.

A number of Canadian human rights experts contributed to the report, including former cabinet ministers Lloyd Axworthy, Allan Rock and Irwin Cotler, as well as former ambassador to the UN Yves Fortier.

Canada acknowledges injustices to Indigenous people

This isn't the first time China has called out Canada for its treatment of Indigenous people. Typically, China exerts pressure on Canada whenever Canada raises concerns about human rights violations taking place in China.

In October, Canada's Ambassador to the UN Bob Rae responded to comments made by representatives from Syria and China.

"They said, 'Well, look, you have significant problems with Indigenous people in Canada. There have been great injustices toward Indigenous people, therefore you have no right to talk about Xinjiang, or Tibet, or Hong Kong or the tragedy of hundreds of thousands dead in Syria, or the tragedy of millions of refugees in Syria.' And I respectfully disagree," said Rae.

Rae noted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2017 speech before the UN, in which he admitted Canada had failed its Indigenous people and reaffirmed his government's commitment to reconciliation.

"We have established commissions of accountability. We have established commissions of Truth and Reconciliation. Where are the commissions of truth and reconciliation in China? Where are the commissions of truth and reconciliation in Syria?" said Rae.