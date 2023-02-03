Global Affairs summons Chinese ambassador after surveillance balloon crosses continental airspace

Officials at Global Affairs Canada have summoned China's Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu for a meeting in response to a high-altitude surveillance balloon detected in North American airspace.

Global Affairs Canada would not say when this meeting will take place or what exactly will be discussed. In a media statement, a spokesperson said the department "will continue to vigorously express [its] position to Chinese officials through multiple channels."

The U.S. Department of Defence said it is "confident" the surveillance balloon belongs to the People's Republic of China. The balloon was first reported on Thursday but American authorities said they've been tracking it "for some time."

Pentagon officials confirmed the balloon had been over Montana — which is home to the Malmstrom Air Force Base, one of the United States' three nuclear missile silo fields.

In a press conference on Friday, Pentagon press secretary Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder said that the balloon has changed course since it entered U.S. airspace it and is now moving eastward. He confirmed it is currently over the centre of the country.

Ryder said officials estimate the balloon will remain over the U.S. for a "few days" and they have decided against shooting it down because of the risk of harming someone or damaging property.

Chinese ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu speaks during a luncheon in Montreal on Dec. 5, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

In a media statement, the U.S. Department of Defence said the balloon is "well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

After the balloon was spotted, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he would be postponing his trip to China scheduled for next week.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes.

"The airship deviated far from its planned course," says a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs . "The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure."

On Friday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it's "outrageous" that "a hostile foreign government had a spy balloon in our airspace."

"We as Canadians should never tolerate espionage by foreign regimes and we should work with our partners in the United States to hold the regime in Beijing accountable for this outrageous intrusion," he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he heard the apology provided by China but still has concerns.

"We have to be careful and ensure that we are protecting our security and international security," he said.

Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) said in a media statement that the balloon's movements are being tracked by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and that Canadian intelligence agencies are working with their American partners to "safeguard Canada's sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats."

DND said it is monitoring "a potential second incident," but has provided no further details. The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that it is only tracking one balloon.

Canadian officials have not said whether the surveillance balloon flew over Canadian airspace, and Defence Minister Anita Anand's office declined to comment.