China considering halting all meat products from Canada over fake veterinary health certificates

China is considering halting all meat imports from Canada starting Wednesday after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified China that it had discovered a number of fabricated veterinary health certificates in some meat products bound for China, according to a government official.

China already has halted imports from three Canadian pork producers over food safety issues — two in May and another earlier this month — as trade tensions between the two countries have escalated.

A Canadian government official, who spoke to CBC News on the condition they not be named, confirmed the CFIA notified its Chinese counterparts it had uncovered faked veterinary certificates for some Canadian meat products.

In response, the official said, China was considering halting all meat shipments from Canada.

According to a statement released by China's embassy, a batch of pork from Canada was found to contain residues of ractopamine, a feed additive banned in many countries. Imports of pork from that facility were halted pending an investigation on the Canadian side.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that the official veterinary health certificates attached to the batch of pork exported to China were counterfeit and the number of those forgery certificates was up to 188," the statement said.

The move comes on the eve of the G20 leaders summit in Japan, which brings together leaders of the leading 20 industrial and developing nations, including Canada, China and the U.S.

Last week, the Xinhua state news agency said China was halting imports from a Canadian pork producer after food safety issues were detected in one batch of pork.

Xinhua said customs authorities in the eastern city of Nanjing found traces of ractopamine in pork products from Frigo Royal. It said China will suspend imports from Frigo Royal and also stop accepting health certificates issued by the company's veterinary officer.

Ractopamine is known as a "muscle drug" that accelerates pigs' growth. It is banned in China, Russia and EU countries, but has been approved for use in the U.S. and Canada.

China said it would open all containers of Canadian meat and meat products and, in some cases, 100 per cent of the contents would be inspected.

In May, China halted pork imports from two other Canadian producers — Olymel LP and Drummond Export — because of labelling problems.

Relations with China have been fraught ever since Chinese authorities detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in December. The arrests were widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of technology giant Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver on an extradition request from the U.S.

She was later granted bail and is now awaiting court proceedings.

In March, the ruling Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission accused Kovrig of stealing state secrets passed on to him by Spavor.