China accuses U.S., Canada of abusing extradition system in Huawei case

A Chinese official is accusing Canada and the U.S. of abusing the extradition system after the Globe and Mail published a report saying officials in the U.S. will soon proceed with a formal extradition request for Meng Wanzhou.

The 46-year-old CFO of telecom giant Huawei was arrested in B.C. last December at the request of U.S. officials, who accuse her of violating sanctions against Iran through a Huawei subsidiary.

David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., told the newspaper that the U.S. will file the formal request needed in the extradition case before a Jan. 30 deadline.

Meng's case has drawn international attention and sparked diplomatic tensions between Canada and China.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Tuesday said that both countries had abused the extradition agreement in Meng's case.

Anyone with fair judgment would determine that Canada made a "serious mistake" in this matter, she told a regular news briefing.

She also had strong words for the U.S., saying that China strongly urges the U.S. to correct its "mistake," cancel the arrest order for Meng and not make a formal extradition request.

Asked if China would retaliate against the United States if Meng is extradited, Hua said, "China will, of course, respond to U.S. actions." She did not elaborate.

Not long after Meng's arrest, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China. Officials there have offered few specifics about what they are accused of, saying only that the men are accused of "engaging in activities endangering national security."

Spavor is a businessman who founded a company that arranged tours of North Korea. Kovrig is a former diplomat who was working as an adviser with the non-profit International Crisis Group. Canada's ambassador to China, John McCallum, recently said the men face up to four hours a day of interrogation and have no access to legal counsel.

The federal government has been trying to rally support for its efforts to assist the Canadian detainees, making nearly 20 calls to major international leaders about the issue.

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are still being held in China, where authorities say they are accused of offences that would endanger national security. (Associated Press/International Crisis Group/Canadian Press)

The government has also expressed concern about the case of Robert Schellenberg, who appealed a 15-year sentence he was given by a Chinese court after being convicted in a drug smuggling case. After a retrial, a Chinese court announced he now faces a death sentence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took issue with the new sentence, saying: "It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply [the] death penalty ... as in this case facing a Canadian."

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was released on $10 million bail in December after three days of hearings. Her bail conditions include a requirement that she live at a house owned by her husband, and must be in that home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Her bail also required her to surrender her passport and submit to 24/7 monitoring, which she is paying for herself.