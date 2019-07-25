Elections Canada recommends keeping Oct. 21 election date

Canada's chief electoral officer says it wouldn't be "advisable" to change the federal election date, despite the fact that Oct. 21 coincides with a Jewish holiday.

Stéphane Perrault's recommendation to keep the date as-is comes after Orthodox Jewish candidate Chani Aryeh-Bain — running for the Conservatives in the Toronto-area riding of Eglinton-Lawrence — and Orthodox Jewish political activist Ira Walfish asked that the date be moved to Oct. 28, a week later.

They argued that Elections Canada did not properly consider their rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Last week, the Federal Court ordered Perrault to review his decision to not recommend a change in the scheduled date.

Perrault said he had to balance the ability of observant Jews to vote with ensuring "accessible voting opportunities for all Canadians."

"There is no such thing as a perfect election day, especially in a country as diverse as Canada. There are always Canadians who are unable to vote on election day," he wrote in his decision, released Monday.

"I conclude that it would not be advisable to change the date of the election at this late stage. This is not a decision that I make lightly, but with a view to providing the broadest possible range of accessible voting services to the population at large."

The chief electoral officer does not choose the election date and cannot change it once it has been set — but can recommend to cabinet that the election date be moved.

Aryeh-Bain had argued that during the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, which begins Oct. 20 and ends Oct. 22, observant Orthodox Jews must refrain from a number of activities — including voting and campaigning — and cannot ask others to work for them.

Concerns about losing polling stations

The court's judgment supported those claims and criticized Perrault's decision, saying he did not adequately consider how the election date might infringe upon voters' and candidates' rights under the Charter of Rights.

Orthodox Jewish candidate Chani Aryeh-Bain, left, shown here with Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, is running for the Conservatives in the Toronto area riding of Eglinton-Lawrence. (Chani Aryeh-Bain/Facebook)

In his own decision, Perrault wrote that all voters, including observant Jews, can vote in advance polls, by special ballot or by showing up at their local returning offices.

"By contrast, the impact of losing accessible, proximate and familiar polling stations is not as easily remedied through targeted communication and engagement with voting populations in particular ridings," Perrault wrote.

He also pointed out that Oct. 28 is the date of the Nunavut municipal election.

While it's not a Charter of Rights concern, "elections taking place concurrently in two jurisdictions create competition for local resources, including election workers and sites, and possible voter confusion," wrote Perrault.

Aryeh-Bain also argued that, aside from preventing her from participating on voting day itself, the federal election date will negatively affect her campaign. Eglinton-Lawrence has about 5,000 Orthodox Jewish voters, and in the last three federal elections the result was decided by margins of 2,000 to 4,000 votes.

Elections Canada says it will launch an information campaign aimed at Jewish voters to offer information about options for voting.