Champagne in U.S. to talk supply chain issues, push Canada's rare-earth mineral sector

Federal cabinet minister François-Philippe Champagne starts two days of meetings in Washington today with the goal of unblocking North America's supply chain.

Champagne is the federal innovation, science and industry minister, a portfolio he describes as critical to building Canada's post-pandemic economy.

Champagne said he will be pushing Canada's largely untapped rare-earth mining sector, which would allow the U.S. to be less reliant on China, the world's leading supplier of those minerals.

Pandemic-induced bottlenecks have created shortages of semiconductors and rare-earth minerals needed to power everything from computers and cellphones to electric vehicles.

Champagne's visit followed the talks that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and others held at last week's G20 summit in Rome on easing the supply chain crunch that has clogged U.S. ports.

Champagne said a "regional" supply chain focus is required to make the North American continent more self-reliant and less vulnerable to offshore forces.