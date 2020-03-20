Foreign affairs minister tests negative for COVID-19

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he doesn't have COVID-19 after suffering from flu-like symptoms following an international trip two weeks ago.

On Thursday, Champagne tweeted that he was at home awaiting the results of a test for the virus.

On Friday morning, he said the test results came back negative.

"Thanks to all those who work tirelessly to keep us safe. My priority continues to be to help Canadians abroad," he said.

The minister returned from a trip to Poland, Latvia and Ukraine on March 6.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also has been working from self-isolation since last Thursday after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, returned from a trip to the U.K. reporting symptoms. She later tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau's office has said he is in good health and hasn't experienced any symptoms since he began self-isolating.