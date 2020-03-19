Foreign affairs minister in self-isolation after being tested for COVID-19

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he has been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms upon returning from an international trip two weeks ago.

Champagne said in a tweet that he is currently at home awaiting the results of his diagnostic test. He said he'll continue to work from home to co-ordinate Canada's international response to the pandemic.

"We must remember to practice social distancing & take all necessary precautions to protect each other in the face of this virus," Champagne wrote.

The minister returned from a trip to Poland, Latvia and Ukraine on March 6.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also has been working from self-isolation since last Thursday, after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, returned from a trip to the U.K. reporting symptoms. She later tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau's office has said he is in good health and hasn't experienced any symptoms since he began self-isolating.