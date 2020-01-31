Champagne raises airlift from ​coronavirus-affected area with Chinese counterpart

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke with his Chinese counterpart last night as Canada continues to chart a plan to bring home Canadians from the ​coronavirus-affected region in China.

"Minister Champagne expressed his solidarity with the people of China suffering from the outbreak and offered Canada's assistance. He commended the Chinese government's fact-based response to this difficult situation," notes a readout from his office, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

"He also asked for the collaboration of the Chinese government in helping those Canadian citizens who want to depart the region to which State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang [Yi] responded positively."

On Thursday, Champagne told CBC News that the government is negotiating with China about the airlift logistics, which include sharing passenger and passport information with Chinese authorities and securing permits to land the flight and clear various checkpoints in the lockdown zone so people can get to the airport in Wuhan.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has cautioned families that China has told Ottawa that only Canadian citizens who entered the country with Canadian passports will be allowed to board the plane, something Champagne said the government will challenge.

"We're going to be pushing, definitely, because we want to be able to offer consular assistance to everyone," he said in an interview Thursday.

Champagne said there's no confirmed time frame for the airlift yet, but noted that it could be several days, based on other countries' experience.

The Canadian Embassy in China posted a statement overnight saying some of its diplomats have been authorized to leave, including employees with existing medical conditions, mental health concerns, the elderly and all school-aged and younger children. On top of that, some staff are allowed to work from home.

The embassy stressed that full consular services remain available to Canadians in China.

Kovrig, Spavor cases raised

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Thursday that no Canadian patients who have contracted the coronavirus will be permitted to board the government-chartered plane and that none of the 196 people asking for help getting home are sick.

She would not say if Canadians who are not experiencing any symptoms will be required to go into quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

As for the WHO's declaration, Hajdu said Canada is following the organization's recommendations already and does not see the declaration changing the domestic response.

"The risk remains low. Obviously, it is low because travel to and from the affected region is becoming more difficult. And of course, we have a very sophisticated system here in Canada," she said.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says that misinformation being spread by some politicians and members of the media is creating fear especially in the Chinese-Canadian community.

There have been about 9,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus — the vast majority of them in China. There have been three confirmed cases in Canada.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said the government cannot sit and wait for the situation to get better.

"I do not have the feeling when I watch the news that we are fully in control," he said. "And since it's anything but a political matter, I think there's no reason not to fully disclose what would be a relevant, complete plan to anticipate possible risk."

Champagne's office said he also raised the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with Wang during Thursday night's call. The two Canadian men were detained after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on extradition charges, at the request of the United States, more than a year ago.

"The two agreed to remain in touch on issues of mutual importance," notes the statement.