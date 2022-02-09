Despite pandemic, Canada's population grows at fastest rate in G7: census

Despite the pandemic, Canada remains the fastest-growing country in the G7, thanks in large part to immigration, according to newly released 2021 census data.

The newly released census numbers put Canada's population at 36,991,981 in the spring of last year, with close to 27.3 million Canadians living in one of Canada's 41 large urban centres.

There are approximately 1.8 million more people living in Canada than there were five years ago.

The region of Canada that saw the most growth is the Maritimes. The region grew at a faster pace than the Prairie provinces for the first time since the 1940s, with much of that growth attributed to immigration from abroad as well as migration within the country.

Other census highlights: