Extending CEBA forgiveness deadline another year would cost Ottawa $907M: PBO

Pushing back the deadline for businesses to repay their government-backed pandemic loans in order to access the forgivable portion would cost Ottawa $907 million, according to an estimate by the parliamentary budget officer (PBO).

The Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) was introduced at the height of the pandemic to help out small businesses forced to close or limit their operations due to public health measures. The program offered interest-free loans backed by the federal government.

A business could apply for up to $60,000 through the program. Up to $20,000 would be forgiven if the rest was repaid by a certain date.

The government recently granted a small extension to the deadline, moving it from December 31 of this year to Jan. 18, 2024.

Many businesses have called for the deadline to be delayed to the end of next year. Canada's premiers added their voices to that call last month.

After Jan. 18, CEBA loans convert to a three-year term loan at five per cent interest. The PBO suggests that the $907 million cost of moving that deadline to the end of 2024 would come in the form of delayed repayments and forgone interest payments.

The estimate was based on a Statistics Canada survey of CEBA loan holders' repayment intentions.

Nearly 900,000 businesses were approved for the program, which distributed just over $49 billion in loans.

The PBO previously estimated that pushing the deadline back to Jan. 18 would cost the government $52 million.