Canadian Civil Liberties Association to sue federal government over Emergencies Act
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) announced Thursday that it plans to sue the federal government over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to ongoing protests and blockades.
CCLA says government's decision to invoke act infringes on Canadians' Charter rights
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) announced Thursday that it plans to sue the federal government over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to ongoing protests and blockades.
"We are taking the Government of Canada to court," said CCLA executive director Noa Mendelsohn.
She said use of the act "seriously infringes on the Charter rights of Canadians."
More to come ...