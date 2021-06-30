Episodes of racism, harassment, homophobia recorded at border crossing near Akwesasne First Nation

An investigation of operations at one of the Canada Border Service Agency's busiest port of entries found instances of harassment, racism and homophobia, according to documents shared with CBC News.

The third-party review looked at the CBSA's Cornwall, Ont. office, which crosses into New York state and the Akwesasne First Nation — a Mohawk Nation territory which encompasses islands in the St. Lawrence River and straddles the Canada-U.S. border.

"During the course of this review, which took place from March to June of this year, employees at the Cornwall port of entry told us they face many challenges while working hard every day to run the operation," said CBSA president John Ossowski in a memo to staff today.

"Many reported disturbing and unacceptable workplace behaviours including instances of racism, discrimination, abuse, harassment and preferential treatment."

Earlier this year, the research firm ParriagGroup interviewed past and current employees at the office and conducted an online survey "to ensure that work conditions at the Cornwall POE were healthy for staff and contributing to important reconciliation work with the Akwesasne First Nation," says a slide show deck on the report obtained by CBC News.

The report's findings point to "occurrences of harassment, racism, homophobia – internal and external" and a "presence of fear of reprisal."

The researchers also heard from employees about the need for increased accountability and mental health support.

The Canada Border Services Agency has trilingual signage at the border crossing in Cornwall, Ont. that includes messages in Mohawk. (Canada Border Services Agency)

CBC News asked whether the allegations involved conflicts between CBSA staff or with members of the public, and requested more details about the allegations of racism and harassment.

A senior CBSA official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said the review doesn't get into specifics since the researchers only provided the agency with aggregate data to protect those who spoke openly.

"However, we have enough information to be able to start asking more pointed questions," the official said.

"We're still conducting follow up investigations and will take disciplinary actions where warranted as required."

CBSA investigating abuse allegations

ParriagGroup recommended that the CBSA make sure all violations of the Code of Conduct are recorded and make it clear to staff that there will be consequences.

It also suggested more training on positive workplace culture and First Nations culture, specifically the culture of the Mohawks of Akwesasne.

The CBSA said that since it received the report, it has launched a separate investigation into potential abuse of authority and sexual harassment and is encouraging staff to submit formal and more detailed allegations without fear of reprisals.

It also promised to step up its senior management presence at the crossing office and has brought in a human resources worker with a background in conflict management to talk to staff.

The CBSA official said they're grateful to those staff members who were vocal about their concerns.

"This is something that we instigated, we asked for this, because it is so important for us to make sure that our employees are working in a healthy environment, and that the environment in which they work is able to support reconciliation across the board," said the official.

The CBSA's crossing has long been an irritant for Akwesasne. In 2009, members of the community staged a six-week standoff around the post on Kawehno:ke (Cornwall Island) within Mohawk territory to protest the arming of border guards.

Last year, a domestic lane was opened for motorists travelling directly between Kawehno:ke and Cornwall to facilitate crossings.

Two thirds of Akwesasne’s territory in Canada is landlocked by the United States. (Mohawk Council of Akwesasne)

According to 2018 figures, more than 1.5 million travellers were processed at the Cornwall crossing, and more than one million of them were residents of the Mohawk communities of St. Regis, Que. and Akwesasne.

Because of Akwesasne's unique position, the Cornwall crossing has a dedicated priority lane for residents.