Border agency steps up airport screening measures to stop spread of COVID-19

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is stepping up manpower, educational materials and screening measures at airports and all other entry points to Canada to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning today, all incoming travellers, no matter what their country of origin is, will be asked if they are experiencing any symptoms such as cough, difficulty breathing or fever. They will also need to acknowledge that they are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days if arriving from any international location.

All travellers seeking entry into Canada will have to answer the health screening questions and CBSA officers will be on the lookout for visible signs of illness. They will refer any traveller who they suspect of being ill, regardless of how the traveller answered the health screening question, to public health authorities for further evaluation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update to Canadians on efforts to contain the coronavirus this afternoon, and will announce some international flights will be rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver.

The CBSA said it is adjusting its "operational posture" with enhanced border measures, and will continue to adjust to the "constantly evolving" situation.

"The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, while facilitating travel and trade," said a statement from spokesperson Ashley Lemire.

"Entry screening alone is an important public health tool among others during periods of uncertainty and part of a multilayered government response strategy."

Beefed-up border measures include:

Enhanced officer presence at major points of entry to carry out public health screening and public health outreach by observing arriving travellers and making sure they're aware of Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) guidelines. CBSA officers will approach any traveller displaying signs of illness for further questioning and will distribute PHAC pamphlets to raise more awareness about COVID-19.

Instructional handouts will be given to all travellers arriving in Canada advising them to self-isolate at home for 14 days, monitor themselves for symptoms and to contact public health authorities if they develop symptoms.

Increased signage will be displayed at all ports of entry for travellers to see throughout processing so travellers understand the importance of monitoring their health and contacting their provincial health authorities if they become ill.

Travellers will be asked to fill out a PHAC coronavirus form, which will help health authorities monitor and track people who have been identified as a potential concern.

Mask kits will be given to travellers "of concern," which includes a surgical mask and a one-page instruction on how to use the mask.

"These measures complement routine traveller screening procedures already in place to prepare for, detect and respond to the spread of serious infectious diseases into and within Canada," Lemire said in the statement.

"CBSA officers remain vigilant and are highly trained to identify travellers seeking entry into Canada who may pose a health and safety risk."