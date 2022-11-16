Border agency questioned about its warning that protest blockades could threaten Canada's 'economic security'

The history-making Public Order Emergency Commission, which is reviewing the federal government's use of emergency powers last winter, is hearing testimony in Ottawa. The inquiry is expected to last six weeks.

A report from the Canada Border Services Agency — shared the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act — warned that blockades protesting pandemic measures could pose a "threat to Canada's economic security and prosperity," according to documents tabled at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

The former head of the CBSA was questioned about the agency's Feb. 14 warning during Wednesday's commission hearing. The commission is studying the federal government's decision to use emergency powers earlier this year to break up convoy protests in Ottawa and elsewhere.

"There has been a significant operational impact that may result in a threat to Canada's economic security and prosperity," the CBSA report reads.

The report is time-stamped Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. — which is when the federal government was preparing to go public with its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

Between Jan. 27 and roughly Feb. 14, the CBSA assembled daily situational reports giving an overview of protests at two border crossings — the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., and Coutts, Alta.

A package of those situational reports was made public by the commission inquiry.

The Feb. 14 situational report is the only document that mentions a possible threat to economic security. The other reports consistently reported that no credible threats were identified for any of the ports of entry, and that the overall threat to personnel and infrastructure was low.

Commission lawyer Gordon Cameron questioned former CBSA president John Ossowski about that report during testimony Wednesday.

John Ossowski, formerly with the Canadian Border Services Agency, appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Cameron suggested to Ossowski that if his staff members were "driven by an attempt to repeat government talking points, it's going to dilute the utility of those assessments to your personnel and to their ability to protect Canadians."

"It was just a coincidence, and not an attempt to repeat the government's talking points for the invocation of the Act?" asked Cameron.

"I believe that to be true," said Ossowski.

During an interview with commission lawyers over the summer, another CBSA official, Christine Durocher, said the line about an economic "threat" might have been omitted in error from previous situational reports. Durocher is the regional director general of the CBSA's southern Ontario region.

The commission is assessing whether the federal government met the legal threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act to clear Ottawa of protesters last winter.

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters are removed by police at a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 12. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ossowski testified that CBSA did not conduct any of its own analysis about the impact of the protests and blockades on Canada's economy.

The inquiry will hear from two officials with Transport Canada later Wednesday, including one of its chief economists.