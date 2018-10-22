Trudeau calls national security meeting to discuss action on Saudi journalist's killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a meeting of a high-level government working group today to discuss lingering questions over the apparent murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing after attending a recent meeting at the Saudi embassy in Turkey.

The Incident Response Team ​(IRT), a working group of federal cabinet ministers and senior government officials, was created by Trudeau in August to cope with national crises or incidents abroad that have "major implications for Canada," said a government release.

During a joint press conference with her Mexican counterpart, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the Trudeau government was now examining Canada's relationship with the desert kingdom following Khashoggi's death.

"There are very important questions about the entire relationship with Saudi Arabia that need to be asked," Freeland told reporters in Ottawa Monday.

"This meeting that the prime minister convened was an important part of that conversation inside our government and we are having these serious conversations with our partners and allies."

Deliberately sidestepping direct questions from reporters about whether the federal government is now reviewing the Canadian sale of light armoured vehicles (LAVs) to the Saudi government, Freeland said she has not found the Saudis' explanation for Khashoggi's death convincing.

"We are gravely concerned by the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," she said. "We do not find the explanations that have been offered to date to be credible or consistent. That is a serious problem for Canada."

General Dynamic Land Systems Canada, the London, Ont.-based manufacturer supplying the vehicles, was initially contracted to provide 928 vehicles, including LAV-6s and 119 of the heavy assault variety equipped with 105-millimetre cannons.

As of spring of last year, the company was set to deliver only 742 of the modern LAV-6s, a reduction from the original 2014 deal — which has come under criticism from human rights observers appalled by the civilian death toll resulting from Saudi Arabia's ongoing military action in Yemen.

Trudeau addressed the issue as he entered the House of Commons Monday, saying Canada was working with its allies to determine exactly how Khashoggi died. During question period today, Trudeau left open the possibility of blocking the sale.

"We have frozen export permits before when we had concerns about their potential misuse and we will not hesitate to do so again," Trudeau told the Commons.

Denying involvement

Khashoggi vanished on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get paperwork he needed to marry his Turkish fiancée. Five days later, Turkish officials alleged that he had been tortured, killed and dismembered at the diplomatic outpost.

The Saudi government initially denied any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance — but finally admitted early Saturday that he had died at the consulate, claiming he was killed in a "fistfight."

The kingdom also said that five top Saudi intelligence officials had been fired and 18 others arrested as a result of its investigation into the matter.

Khashoggi, once a Saudi royal family insider, grew critical of the kingdom's rulers following their crackdown on opposition, their war on neighbouring Yemen and the severing of Saudi ties with the small Gulf state of Qatar.

Canada's response

Turkish media reports and officials maintain that a 15-member Saudi team flew to Istanbul on Oct. 2, knowing Khashoggi would arrive. Once Khashoggi was inside the diplomatic mission, the reports say, the Saudis accosted the 59-year-old writer, cut off his fingers, killed him and dismembered him.

Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Sunday told Fox News that Khashoggi's killing was "a rogue operation" and that "we don't know where the body is."

"The individuals who did this, did this outside the scope of their authority," he said. "There obviously was a tremendous mistake made and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up. That is unacceptable to the government."

According to the statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the IRT was created to "make fast, effective decisions to keep Canadians safe and secure, at home and abroad." No specific actions by the IRT have been announced as of Monday.