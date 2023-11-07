How to follow CBC's Remembrance Day coverage this weekend

CBC News will be marking Remembrance Day on Saturday with special coverage from the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa.

Coverage will start at 10 a.m. ET.

Here's how you can tune in on all of our platforms:

TV

Chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton will host coverage from the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Watch on CBC News Network at 10 a.m. ET, or on CBC TV starting at 10 a.m. across most of Canada, 11 a.m. Atlantic and 11:30 a.m. in Newfoundland.

The special is available with Described Video and Closed Captioning on CBC TV and CBC News Network.

Online

You can catch the special on CBC Gem, CBC News Explore or the CBC News app. CBC.ca will livestream the events and have regular updates to the online coverage.

The special will also be available with American Sign Language interpretation and Described Video.

Radio

Join Day 6's Brent Bambury and World Report's John Northcott as they bring you the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in the nation's capital, beginning at 10:55 a.m. ET, 11:55 a.m. Atlantic and 12:25 p.m. in Newfoundland.

Coverage will include a moment of silence and the laying of a wreath by this year's Silver Cross Mother.