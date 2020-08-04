CBC Radio's The House: August 8, 2020

On this week's show: Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Vaccine Task Force co-chair Dr. Joanne Langley discuss Canada's work to secure a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, international trade attorney Dan Ujczo shares his thoughts on new tariffs on Canadian aluminum, while MPs Rob Oliphant and Garnett Genuis discuss what’s next for the Commons committee on Canada-China relations. Then, an Ontario tenant advocate and an Alberta homelessness expert examine how the transition away from CERB could affect people in precarious housing situations.

Social Sharing

Here is what’s on this week’s episode of The House