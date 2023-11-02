CBC head Catherine Tait summoned to Commons committee over job cuts, executive bonuses

Members of Parliament have called CBC president Catherine Tait to testify about her recent announcement that the public broadcaster plans to cut 10 per cent of its workforce — and the fact that she's not ruling out bonuses for executives.

The House of Commons heritage committee unanimously agreed Thursday to have the president of the public broadcaster address the cuts and potential bonuses.

The committee summoned Tait to appear at its first meeting in the new year following the holiday recess, but a date has not yet been set.

MPs on the committee also agreed to report to the House that, given the job cuts, it would be inappropriate for the CBC to grant bonuses to executives.

CBC spokesperson Leon Mar said in an email Thursday that the public broadcaster was aware of the motion passed at committee.

"We look forward to answering the committee members' questions," he wrote.

Because the public broadcaster is independent, members of Parliament cannot decide how CBC and its French-language service, Radio-Canada, spend their money.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp., a Crown corporation, said Monday it planned to cut 600 jobs and not fill 200 vacancies over the next year as the public broadcaster grapples with a $125-million shortfall.

WATCH | CBC president addresses staffing cuts, impact on Canadians: CBC president addresses staffing cuts, impact on Canadians Duration 10:09 Catherine Tait, the president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, talks to Adrienne Arsenault about the corporation announcing it will cut roughly 10 per cent of the workforce and what difference Canadians will notice.

Following the announcement, Tait appeared on the flagship CBC News show "The National" and was asked whether executives would be getting rewarded this year despite the cuts.

"I'm going to presume no bonuses this year," said host Adrienne Arsenault. "Can we establish that's not happening this year?"

"It's too early to say where we are for this year," Tait replied. "We'll be looking at that, like we do all our line items in the coming months."

Following Tait's remarks, Mar confirmed the public broadcaster will not be reconsidering the bonuses it would have paid under existing contracts.

"Changes to our existing compensation agreements with employees, whether union or non-union, are not under review at this time," Mar said in an email to The Canadian Press.

Liberal, Conservative and NDP MPs on the heritage committee expressed shock over Tait's comments.

"As a former CEO I cannot possibly imagine having fired employees before Christmas and then contemplated taking a bonus," said Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed on Thursday.

He also serves as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of Canadian Heritage.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage Taleeb Noormohamed rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 6, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

"The government does not control the CBC and therefore we can't tell them what to do," he said.

"But I think it's very important for us as parliamentarians to ask Ms. Tate those very questions about the appropriateness of executives contemplating bonuses when she does appear."

CBC documents previously released through access-to-information law show bonuses worth more than $99 million were awarded to employees at the public broadcaster between 2015 and 2022.

That includes $16 million doled out last year to over 1,100 employees, the highest amount in at least seven years.

CBC defines its bonus program as a "short-term incentive plan."

It is intended to encourage "employee retention and to motivate employees to achieve or exceed business targets that are aligned with our strategic plan," the CBC spokesperson said earlier this week.

Heritage minister looks to 'reassess' CBC structure

Speaking before the Senate on Wednesday, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said she's open to reassessing the structure of CBC and Radio-Canada.

"Obviously, it is time to reopen the debate on the future of our public broadcaster," St-Onge told senators in French.

"We also need to reassess its entire structure to ensure its long-term viability."