Confusion about whether Emergencies Act was needed to compel tow trucks continues as OPP head testifies

The history-making Public Order Emergency Commission, which is reviewing the federal government's use of emergency powers last winter, is hearing testimony in Ottawa. The inquiry is expected to last six weeks.

Confusion and disagreements about whether federal emergency powers were needed to compel tow trucks to help clear the convoy protests in Ottawa in February continued on Thursday, as the Emergencies Act inquiry heard from the head of the Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique sat down with the commission lawyers twice this summer ahead of his testimony. Summaries of those interviews were entered into evidence Thursday.

In August, he told the commission he did not need the Emergencies Act to compel towing companies to provide their services.

"The ability to compel tow truck drivers to provide service and to indemnify them was delegated by the RCMP Commissioner to [Commissioner] Carrique, but it was not used to compel them to provide service," said a summary of those interviews.

"The ability to provide an indemnity for the provision of tow services was a useful tool."

The issue of compelling tow trucks has become a linchpin issue in whether the use of the Emergencies Act was justified.

One of the issues facing police during the occupation was how to move the trucks and other vehicles that had entrenched themselves on Ottawa streets for weeks. At the time, towing companies expressed fear they would be targeted by protest supporters. At least one Ottawa tow truck operator reported receiving hundreds of calls — including death threats.

Federal government says deal to secure tow trucks fell through

An Ottawa Police Service superintendent who helped oversee operational planning in the final days of the demonstration told the inquiry on Wednesday that officers did not need to rely on powers granted under the federal act to secure tow trucks.

Supt. Robert Bernier, who took over as the OPS event commander on Feb. 10, was organizing a police operation with the OPP and the RCMP.

He told the commission that the OPP had been able to secure 34 tow trucks with willing drivers by roughly Feb. 13, before the act was invoked, as part of their plan to end the protest.

But a lawyer for the federal government pushed back on that assertion.

During cross-examination, Donnaree Nygard, a lawyer for the federal government, asked Bernier if he was aware that the commitment for the 34 trucks fell through.

"I was not informed of that," said Bernier.

Nygard entered into the record a Feb. 17 letter that showed Carrique cited the Emergencies Act in his communications with towing companies. The letter said the OPP was "requiring" towing companies to make their services available under the Emergencies Act.

"This is new to me," Bernier said Wednesday.

In a Feb. 22 letter — written after police had moved to clear Ottawa's streets — Carrique told Ontario Deputy Solicitor General Mario Di Tommaso that the towing industry was "highly reluctant" to assist police and that they were seeking "an unusually broad and high risk indemnification from the province for loss and damage."

That request included indemnification for future retaliation. Carrique said that would require the finance minister's approval and would take time.

Carrique has not yet been cross-examined by the federal government.

OPP thought trucks would be blocked from precinct

The tow truck question is not the only contradiction the inquiry has unearthed so far.

In March, Carrique told the House of Commons parliamentary committee that officers in his intelligence unit had identified the Ottawa protest as a "threat to national security" about a week after heavy trucks arrived in the capital.

But the head of the intelligence unit, Supt. Pat Morris, told the public inquiry last week there was never any "credible" information showing a direct threat to national security.

"Everybody was asking about extremism. We weren't seeing much evidence of it," Morris said.

Carrique said the OPP's intelligence reports about the protests, called Project Hendon, flagged that there was no exit strategy for the protest organizers. He said that was passed to the Ottawa police.

According to his witness summary, Carrique thought the OPS's operational plan would prohibit the trucks' access to the parliamentary precinct and would instead use buses and shuttles to allow protesters to access the downtown area for the protests.

He said he quickly realized that was not the case.

"OPS did not appear to have a clearly communicated and documented operational plan in place, and was not working towards an injunction," said his witness summary.

He said he didn't think the decision by then-Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly to make public his request for 1,800 more officers was helpful.

"It exposed to the protesters that the OPS was overwhelmed and needed assistance," Carrique told the commission.