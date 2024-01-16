Carolyn Bennett to be named ambassador to Denmark, sources say

The Trudeau government will appoint former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett as ambassador to Denmark, Radio-Canada has learned.

Bennett announced in December that she would be leaving her position as member of Parliament for Toronto–St. Paul's after more than 26 years.

The former family doctor was removed from cabinet last summer after announcing she would not seek another term as an MP.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered an important diplomatic position to an outgoing minister.

Ralph Goodale was appointed Canada's high commissioner to the United Kingdom after his election defeat in 2019.

More to come ...