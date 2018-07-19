Heading into Thursday's Council of the Federation talks, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said his priority as chair of the premiers meeting was international and interprovincial trade issues.

But soon after he arrived in Saint Andrews, N.B., Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford started publicizing his meetings with premiers who've opposed the federal government's climate change strategy: first Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and then Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

In the latter, he appears to have found an enthusiastic partner. And Ontario's looming battle with the federal government over abandoning its cap-and-trade strategy on carbon emissions may now force other premiers at this meeting to pick a side.

Will they defend the strategy they worked out with the federal environment minister to keep Canada's international climate change commitments? Or will some provinces continue to voice doubts about its feasibility and begin to clamour for delays or other changes?

It risks putting a premier like Alberta's Rachel Notley on the spot. Her climate strategy was meant to straddle environmental and business concerns in her province, but her opponents in next year's election, Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party, strongly oppose what she's worked out with the federal government.

Ottawa's plans make provinces 'uncompetitive': Moe

Moe told reporters in Saskatchewan last week that he expected to have a growing list of allies in his fight against carbon pricing after this premiers meeting.

He believes the federal government's plan to impose a carbon tax in provinces that have not implemented an emissions reduction strategy to the federal government's satisfaction will make provinces like his "uncompetitive."

Ford was not with other premiers earlier in the day in Bouctouche, where they met with Indigenous leaders.

Instead, most of the media caught their first look at Ford striding across the lawn in front of the Algonquin Resort chatting away with Moe ahead of the premiers' official group photo.

Gallant hosted a cordial dinner for all the premiers on Wednesday evening to kick off informal discussions on his priority issues. Following the dinner, which ran late, media were invited to photograph Moe and Ford meeting one on one.

"He's a great guy," Ford said of Moe. "I've got a lot to learn from him."

Manitoba corrects record

Earlier, Ford was forced to change the wording of a tweet he sent about his meeting with Pallister.

The Ontario premier tweeted that when the two met Pallister "reaffirmed his government's commitment to working together to ensure that no carbon tax is ever imposed on the people of our great provinces."

But the Manitoba premier's staff were quick to tell CBC News that in fact Manitoba has put a price on carbon.

Ford's tweet was then changed to say the pair discussed "shared priorities for our country."

Great to be joined by Premier of Manitoba <a href="https://twitter.com/Brian_Pallister?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Brian_Pallister</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/COf2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cof2018</a>, I also look forward to discussing our shared priorities for our country. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/NjzVPbSzZS">pic.twitter.com/NjzVPbSzZS</a> —@fordnation

Statement expected Thursday morning

Moe and Ford have informed the media that they will make a brief joint statement but take no questions on their way into the start of the council's deliberations at around 7:50 a.m. ET Thursday.

That's just before premiers are scheduled to have a group photo call and then hear from David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to Washington. He'll update premiers on their joint work lobbying for Canadian trade interests south of the border.

From there, Gallant plans to lead a discussion on interprovincial trade barriers, including discussion of recent recommendations from the alcoholic beverages working group tasked with studying how wine, beer and liquor sales could be liberalized between provinces and territories under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement, which took effect one year ago.

Pallister wrote his fellow premiers last week, urging them to focus on making meaningful progress on reducing internal trade barriers.

A few hours are set aside in the premiers' schedule at noon for issues individual premiers want to raise. Carbon pricing, along with equalization payment formulas (another priority for Saskatchewan) and government strategy on asylum seekers (a recent bone of contention between the federal government and Ontario) are expected to come up, based on conversations among provincial and territorial delegations in the lead up to this week's meeting.

Saskatchewan used to be only holdout

Manitoba and Saskatchewan were both reluctant to agree to the terms of the federal government's Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, but Manitoba eventually relented rather than lose federal funding for emissions reductions programs.

Atlantic provinces are also finding it difficult to satisfy the federal government's requirements in ways their voters will accept.

When asked Wednesday about his province's recent objections to the implementation of a carbon tax, P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan said his province remains a full signatory to the federal government's deal, but his province's approach will be to lower the price of renewable energy to motivate people to do the right thing.

"People are acting and voting with their feet, and that's what I think our climate change commitments are all about," he said.

Later Thursday, Gallant has planned discussions on provincial strategies for the legalization of cannabis in October and interprovincial labour mobility.