Canada's carbon tax conundrum continues its appearance at Supreme Court today
Indigenous leaders, special interest groups will have their say today
Indigenous leaders, special interest groups and other provinces will have their say today in trying to convince the Supreme Court whether or not the national price on pollution is constitutional.
The second day of hearings in three appeals over the federal carbon tax will go forward in Ottawa starting this morning.
Appeals courts in Saskatchewan and Ontario ruled in 2019 that the federal carbon tax legislation was constitutional, but in February of this year, the Alberta Court of Appeal said it was not.
Those provinces argued the law leaks into provincial jurisdiction during the first day of hearings Tuesday, while the federal government and British Columbia both defended the law as being in the national interest.
The carbon tax is a central pillar of the federal Liberals' climate change agenda, accounting for as much as 40 per cent of the emissions cuts it has planned for to reach its goals under the Paris climate change agreement.
Ontario and Saskatchewan's appeals were to be heard in March but were delayed by COVID-19, which allowed enough time for the Alberta case to be added to the mix.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.