Scheer ramps up pressure on Liberals to ease canola crisis

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is urging the Liberal government to take swift steps to resolve the ongoing canola crisis as a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China deepens.

During a news conference in Ottawa Monday morning, Scheer blamed the lingering spat on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "weak leadership and poor judgment." He said Trudeau must work to repair ties and help farmers hurt by China's canola ban.

China has blocked Canadian canola from Richardson International and Viterra, two of Canada's biggest exporters, saying that shipments were contaminated with pests. Canadian politicians have insisted there is no basis for the claims.

Scheer said the first thing Trudeau must do to calm bilateral tensions is appoint an ambassador to China — a position left vacant since John McCallum was fired in January.

"Canada is seriously under-represented in one of the world's most important capital cities, and Mr. Trudeau should fix this," Scheer said.

McCallum was turfed as the top envoy in Beijing after he spoke publicly about the United States's request for the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, using lines that were inconsistent with the Liberal government's position. The deputy head of mission, Jim Nickel, has been acting as Canada's point man in Beijing in the interim.

Bilateral tensions have been running high since China detained two Canadians — actions widely seen as a response to Canada's detention of Meng at the request of the U.S. Trudeau has raised concerns about China's detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, insisting that Beijing's decision to arrest the two Canadians was arbitrary.

China is blocking imports of canola seed from key Canadian producers, claiming the product carries pests. (Shutterstock)

Scheer also urged Trudeau to increase emergency financial aid for canola farmers, boosting the maximum loan under the advanced payment program to $1 million from $400,000 and temporarily suspending interest payments.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is also pressuring the federal government to do more. Last week he wrote a letter to Trudeau insisting that farmers "need an answer" on cash advances.

Moe said that while he'd been impressed initially that the federal government appeared ready to act quickly, he now sees the government offering "no concrete support" for canola producers.

Scheer said Canada also should launch a formal trade complaint against China through the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"These steps I've outlined this morning would give Canadian canola farmers much-needed relief and would send a message to China that Canada will not back down," he said.

Pull $256M investment in China: Scheer

Scheer also said that if he becomes prime minister, he'll pull Canada's $256 million contribution to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Jim Everson, president of the Canola Council of Canada, said the industry is facing unprecedented uncertainty because of China's decision to block Canadian imports. He called on the government to take steps similar to what Scheer suggested: appointing a new ambassador without delay, launching a WTO complaint and boosting emergency aid to producers.

"Each day this issue with China drags on means more uncertainty and lost income," Everson said in a statement. "The Canadian government must engage with China to resume trade in canola, Canada's single largest export to China."