Liberals boost loans for canola farmers whose product is blocked by China

Canola farmers are getting a boost to a federal loan program as China continues to block imports it claims are contaminated with pests.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr announced Wednesday that the government will more than double the maximum amount of money available to individual producers under the Advance Payments Program (APP), from $400,000 per year to $1 million.

"These measures will give canola farmers the support they need to manage their cash flow," Bibeau said during a news conference on Parliament Hill.

The increase will be available to all Canadian farmers. For canola producers, the interest-free portion will be increased to $500,000 from $100,000.

Carr also announced he will lead a trade mission in early June to Japan and South Korea and will engage in outreach to other countries, looking for new markets for Canadian canola.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had promised Monday that help for canola farmers would be coming "in a few days."

"Canadians know, of course, as do people around the world, that Canadian food inspection and the quality of Canadian agriculture and produce is world-class, and the processes we have cannot be beaten anywhere in the world," he said.