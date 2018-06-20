Canadians can't light up yet, justice minister warns after 'historic' bill to legalize pot passes

The Senate has passed a contentious bill to legalize pot, but Canadians cannot legally light up for several weeks to give provinces time to set up a retail regime, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould warned today.

Last night, Senators passed C-45, the federal government's bill to legalize recreational marijuana, with a 52-29 vote and two abstentions. It has a provisional buffer of eight to 12 weeks as requested by the provinces.

"Cannabis for non-medical use is not legal yet. The law still remains the law," Wilson-Raybould said during a news conference on Parliament Hill.

"The date that cannabis will become legal will be announced soon. Until then, I urge all Canadians to continue to follow the existing law until the Cannabis Act comes into force."

Calling it a "wholesale shift" in how the country deals with marijuana, the minister said the progressive legalization approach replaces a failed model that made organized criminals rich, and put vulnerable children at risk.

She called the legislative journey that ended with last night's passage of the bill "historic."

Wilson-Raybould also stressed that while a companion bill to strengthen laws around alcohol- and drug-impaired driving (C-46) has not yet passed, driving while under the influence is already a criminal offence.

Timeframe soon

The government had initially targeted July 1 as the date for retail sales to begin, but the timeline was pushed back,, because the Senate asked for more time to review the bill.

Pressed for a date for when Canadians can legally buy and smoke pot, Wilson-Raybould said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have more to say on that soon. The prime minister is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. today in the National Press Theatre.

The Senate had proposed 46 amendments to the Cannabis Act. The Liberal government rejected 13 of those proposed changes last week, including one provision that would have affirmed the provinces' and territories' right to ban home cultivation of marijuana.

Quebec, Manitoba and Nunavut want to ban home cultivation. Today, Wilson-Raybould said the bill provides a "framework," and that it is not the federal government's intention to challenge provincial laws. She noted that a resident could challenge the bill, though.