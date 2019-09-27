Liberals still looking to fill candidacy vacancies before Monday deadline

With the official deadline for federal candidate nominees just days away, the Liberal party still hasn't filled out its roster to include a nominee in all 338 ridings across Canada.

The filing deadline for candidates is 2 p.m. local time on Monday.

"That's why we encourage candidates not to wait until the last minute because if there is a mistake or an error, that would have been past the deadline," said Nathalie Demontigny, from Elections Canada.

Green, Conservatives and NDP say they have full slate

So far, the Green Party, the Conservatives and the NDP all say they have a full slate of candidates ready to go for the election on Oct. 21.

The People's Party of Canada said that, at time of publication, they had 325 candidates endorsed by the party.

The Liberals, meanwhile, say they have 336 candidates confirmed. Asked on Thursday about not having a full slate yet, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau would only say that he looks "forward to presenting 338 extraordinary candidates to Canadians on October 21st."

The party did not provide a demographic breakdown of their candidates, instead, saying an email to CBC News, the team "includes veterans, teachers, environmentalists, Indigenous leaders, LGBTQ2 advocates, entrepreneurs, scientists, labour leaders, first responders, Olympians and Paralympians, experienced Parliamentarians, and more"

But a tally on their website of the number of female candidates, so far, indicates a total of 133.

Incumbent denied a nomination

This week, the party faced some controversy over nominations. The Globe and Mail reported that Montreal-area incumbent candidate Eva Nassif said she was denied the Liberal nomination in her riding, in part because she did not post social-media tributes earlier this year lauding Trudeau as a feminist.

When questioned Thursday in Sudbury, Ont., about the issue, Trudeau said that he respects the decision made by the party's independent greenlight committee, which follows the rules laid out by the party and assesses whether people are qualified to be candidates.

One of the last slots for the Conservatives to fill was the riding of Winnipeg North. They had been the only party to begin the campaign with 338 candidates. But they lost their Winnipeg North candidate when he stepped down after controversial comments he had made on social media about Islam and ethnic groups were revealed.

On Thursday evening, the party website listed Jordyn Ham would be running in the riding. But as of publication time, her name did not appear on Elections Canada confirmed list of candidates.

And as for a demographic breakdown of their candidates, a party spokesman said 107 are female.

The NDP, meanwhile, provided a full demographic breakdown of their candidates. Almost half, 49 per cent (166) of their candidates are female, while 24 per cent (80) are racialized, 12 per cent (40) are from the LGBTQ2 community, 12 per cent (39) are youth candidates, eight per cent (27) are indigenous and five per cent (17) are living with a disability.

Wanted to do things differently

During a campaign stop in Campbell River, B.C., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh acknowledged that his campaign had been repeatedly quizzed on why it had taken so long to fill all the candidate slots. But Singh said that he wanted to do things differently.

"It was one of my commitments to make sure we have a slate of candidates, a team of candidates that represent Canada," he said. "I'm proud that we've been able to achieve some pretty impressive results."

The Green Party said 46 per cent (156) of their candidates are women and four non-binary, five per cent (eight) are racialized, four per cent (12) indigenous, and eight per cent (28) from the LGBTQ2 community.

Among the requirements needed to be eligible to run, a person must be 18, a Canadian citizen and have collected the names, addresses, and signatures of at least 100 qualified electors.

A candidate can still withdraw their nomination by 5 pm local time on Sept. 30. But they must personally file a written statement of withdrawal with the returning officer, sign it and have it witnessed by two qualified electors, according to Elections Canada.