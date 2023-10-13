Foreign nationals could be allowed to leave Gaza on Saturday, government officials say

Government officials say they've been told by their Egyptian counterparts that there could be a window of opportunity for Canadians stuck in Gaza to leave the territory on Saturday.

Julie Sunday, an assistant deputy minister with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), said the Rafah Gate — the only crossing along the border between Gaza and Egypt — could be opened to allow foreign nationals to evacuate between noon and 5 p.m. local time.

But Sunday cautioned that a plan to open the crossing for evacuation hasn't yet been finalized or confirmed.

"We're not going to tell Canadians to move until we … have confirmation that these individuals can get across that border," she told reporters on Friday.

"The last thing we want is Canadians getting stuck at a border," she added, noting that the security situation is tenuous near the crossing.

GAC says about 150 Canadians in Gaza have registered with the government and are requesting assistance. Sunday said the department is working proactively to ensure those 150 will be allowed to leave should the opportunity arise and encouraged any other Canadians in Gaza to reach out to GAC immediately.

The territory has been sealed off from food, fuel and other supplies , and the powerful airstrikes Israel has used to pummel Hamas in response to last week's devastating surprise attack have forced more than 400,000 people to flee their homes.

The Israeli military ordered some one million Palestinians living in the northern part of Gaza to immediately move south in advance of a ground invasion expected in the coming days.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly speaks during a news conference in Ottawa about the situation in Israel. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The news came as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly met with her Israeli coutnerpart, Eli Cohen, on Friday.

Alexandre Lévêque, an assistant deputy minister with GAC, told reporters the purpose of the trip was to get a "first-hand assessment" of where Canada can offer its support to Israel.

"My thoughts are with all civilians impacted by the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which has also taken a toll on communities at home in Canada and around the world," Joly said in a news release.

Joly has since left Israel and has travelled to Jordan to meet with the country's foreign affairs minister.

Her visit comes as the Canadian government has organized evacuation flights for Canadians who wish to leave Israel.

Two flights operated by the Canadian Armed Forces airlifted about 280 passengers from Israel to Athens on Thursday, officials said. Two additional flights with a similar number of passengers left Tel Aviv on Friday.

Senior government officials told reporters Friday they are aware of 1,300 Canadians who wish to leave Israel.

Officials said they are also exploring other departure options for Canadians, including ground travel across the border to Jordan.

