Canadians have their say about how best to adapt to climate change
Federal government launching 3 months of online consultations on its adaptation strategy
With flooding emergencies in parts of Western and Northern Canada, the federal government wants to hear from Canadians about how to adapt to such climate-related disasters.
Ottawa is in the final stages of completing the country's first-ever national adaptation strategy. On Monday, it launched a public engagement process to hear from Canadians on how communities and businesses will live with and minimize the impacts of floods, heat domes, wildfires and similar disasters.
In a news release, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault called adapting to climate change "a two-front war," where businesses and communities must "play both offence and defence" to lower emissions, but also find ways to lessen the current and future impacts of global warming.
Canadians have witnessed all sorts of severe weather in recent years. Last summer, extreme heat in B.C fuelled a deadly heat wave, followed by forest fires that destroyed the town of Lytton, B.C. Relentless rain then pounded southern B.C. in November, flooding communities and washing away roads and bridges.
More recently, record flooding in central and southern Manitoba has put the issue of climate adaptation front and centre.
Making communities more resilient
The government is framing the launch of its three-month online consultation with these disasters in mind.
A discussion paper released today as well suggests some things that could be included in the government's adaptation plan: relocating people from high-flood-risk areas; standardizing the emergency alert system; expanding the network of first responders; and investing in equipment and designing roads, railways and other infrastructure to be more resilient.
Although the discussion paper doesn't go into as much detail, it points to the health-care system and nature-based climate solutions, such as tree planting or restoring vegetation, as playing a role. There's also no mention of how much it will cost to make the changes required, or whether the public or private sector would absorb the costs.
Consultations end on July 15, and the government intends to release its final strategy in the fall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?