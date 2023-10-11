2 Canadians dead, 1 presumed dead in Israel: Joly

Two Canadians are dead and a third is presumed dead as a result of the conflict in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday, adding that military flights to evacuate Canadians in Israel to Athens will begin this week.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government is working on a way to get Canadians who can't make it to Tel Aviv out of Gaza and the West Bank, possibly through Jordan.

Speaking to reporters, Joly said she is also working through diplomatic channels to try to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

In addition to the two Canadians killed and one presumed dead, three others are missing, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Joly refused to disclose whether Canadians are among those who have been taken hostage by Hamas. She said Canadian hostage experts will be flying to Israel to provide their expertise.

Joly's comments come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged an attack on Israel last weekend, firing rockets, killing civilians and taking hostages.

The attack prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas with attacks of its own. Israel has also ordered what it has described as a complete siege of Gaza, blocking everything from electricity and fuel to food and water from entering.

Questions have been raised about the Canadian government's response time to the crisis and reports that Canadians in the region had difficulty reaching Global Affairs staff and getting answers.

However, Joly said it has taken time to assess the situation and make arrangements, which were only finalized Tuesday night.

Arranging flights out

The Canadian Armed Forces are sending two planes to the region to evacuate Canadians from Israel to Athens, where Air Canada has a hub. Global Affairs is sending staff to Athens to help Canadians arriving on those flights.

The evacuation assistance will be open to Canadian citizens, their spouses and children, as well as Canadian permanent residents, their spouses and children.

Joly said it is unusual for the government to provide evacuation flights while commercial flights are still available. However, the government was getting reports of Canadians trying to leave the region whose commercial flights were cancelled, and the backlog of people unable to get out of the region was growing.

Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre said the military began planning for a possible evacuation as soon as the conflict erupted, but only received the formal request for flights Tuesday.

Among the factors the military has to consider are security, the assets the military has available, getting overflight clearance, landing slots and co-ordinating with Canada's allies in the region.

"No mission is more important than protecting Canadians here and overseas," said Eyre.

The number of evacuation flights and their frequency will be guided by demand. Joly warned that the evacuation flights are an exceptional measure that won't last forever.

Canadians who can't get to Tel Aviv — such as those in the West Bank and Gaza — will likely require a different route out, Joly said. One option is to get people to Jordan, where they could access commercial flights back to Canada.

The government doesn't know the exact numbers of Canadians in the West Bank or Gaza, but says 470 are registered with Global Affairs. Joly said Canada would normally work with the United Nations on an evacuation, but Canada does not have any information about a UN evacuation.

Asked about the prospect of having to evacuate Canadians out of Lebanon, Joly said a higher priority is working on de-escalating the situation. She said she will be speaking with Lebanese officials later today.