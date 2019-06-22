Canada pauses military operations in Iraq amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions

Canada's top military commander has formally hit the pause button on operations in Iraq as fallout from the U.S. targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad continues.

The chief of the defence staff, Gen. Jonathan Vance, released a letter on Twitter Tuesday that says Canadian operations in both the NATO training mission and the U.S.-led coalition hunting the remnants of the Islamic State, known as Operation Impact, have been suspended.

The letter was addressed to family members of those serving overseas.

Vance said all necessary measures to protect forces have been taken and security for the troops is constantly being evaluated.

"The situation in Iraq is complex and it is best to pause our work there in order to fully concentrate our attention and efforts towards the safety and security of our personnel while the situation develops," Vance wrote.

A letter from General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, to Canadians about our deployed personnel in the Middle East. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpIMPACT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpIMPACT</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y0IdmZdo9f">pic.twitter.com/Y0IdmZdo9f</a> —@CanadianForces

The U.S., similarly, said a few days ago that it was also pausing anti-ISIS operations in order to concentrate on defending bases and American facilities.

Speaking Monday on CBC's Power and Politics, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said some non-essential personnel had been moved out of Iraq.

Vance's letter confirmed the move and said they will be relocated to Kuwait.

Canada has about 500 troops in Iraq performing the two separate missions.