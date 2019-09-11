Canadian soldier dead after violent altercation in Florida

A member of the Canadian military serving in the United States has died after being assaulted in Panama City, Florida over the weekend.

The Department of National Defence, in a statement released Wednesday, said Master Cpl. Martin Brayman died on Sept. 9 after sustaining injuries the night before.

According to the statement, the Bay County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the case.

Brayman, a member of the military since 2006, was a NORAD air controller assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base in northwestern Florida. He was a veteran of two overseas deployments prior to being posted to the U.S.

There are more than 300 members of the Canadian military posted in the U.S. and carrying out various duties.

The Canadian military said Brayman's next-of-kin have been notified and are being offered support.

Details about the altercation that led to his death are unclear, and little information has been made public about the arrest so far.

A spokeswoman for the Bay County Sheriff's Office was not immediately available for comment.

Brayman is the second member of the military to die on assignment outside of the country this year.

Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based at Petawawa, Ont., died in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria last June.