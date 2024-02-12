Content
Canadian Russian pleads guilty to exporting technology to Russia

A Canadian Russian woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to send electronics to Russia for military use in the war against Ukraine.

Kristina Puzyreva, 32, pleaded guilty to money-laundering conspiracy

An attack helicopter fires rockets.
In this handout photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defence Ministry Press Service on Oct. 28, 2022, a Ka-52 helicopter gunship of the Russian air force fires rockets at an unknown target in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/The Associated Press)

Kristina Puzyreva, 32, pleaded guilty to money-laundering conspiracy for helping to send pieces used in unnamed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and guided missile systems in violation of export and sanctions laws, according to a statement from American prosecutors on Monday.

Court documents show Puzyreva has lived in Montreal.

More to come.

 

