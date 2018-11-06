Liberals unveil Canada Pride Citation for LGBTQ2 public servants who faced discrimination

The federal government has unveiled the design of a new citation available to current or former federal public servants, Mounties or members of the military who were discriminated against on the job due to their sexual orientation.

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault unveiled the design of the new Canada Pride Citation, created by a design committee. It features a central maple leaf between eight chevrons in the pride colours.

"The Canada Pride Citation acknowledges the injustices faced by LGBTQ2 Canadians who proudly served their country, yet ... were met, in return, with intolerance and discrimination," said Boissonnault in a statement.

"It recognizes the sacrifices made by these individuals and the importance of remembering the past to prevent such harms from ever happening again. This is a powerful symbol of hope for a stronger, more inclusive Canada."

To be eligible to receive and wear the citation, an individual must be a class member as defined in the Ross, Roy, Satalic Class Action Final Settlement Agreement.

Applicants must complete a claim form and send it into the claims administrator between Oct. 25, 2018, and April 25, 2019. People interested in applying can find a claim form at www.lgbtpurgesettlement.com or can request one by email from atlgbtpurge@deloitte.ca.