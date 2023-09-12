Canadian military plane that smashed into French plane had only been 'partially secured': report

A Canadian military airbus caused serious damage when it collided with a French military plane on an airstrip in Guam earlier this summer after the crew didn't fully secure the aircraft, says a recent report on the incident.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says a CC150 Polaris flew to Guam on July 21 to pick up Canadian military members who had been taking part in a multinational exercise in the Indo-Pacific.

The aircraft, which was loaded with equipment and baggage, landed in Guam around 9:45 p.m. local time and was scheduled to take off the following day, according to an occurrence summary posted online last week.

The crew from 8 Wing Trenton left the airfield for a rest, leaving the aircraft "partially secured (without chocks)," said the report.

"At approximately 10:30 local the following morning the aircraft began to roll backwards, nose veering to the left, and continued to roll," said the report.

The two planes are seen on the tarmac in Guam after the incident. ( Royal Canadian Air Force )

The right horizontal and vertical stabilizers of the Canadian plane hit the tail of the French Air Force A400M.

"Following contact the CC150 rebounded forward coming to rest approximately eight metres from the point of impact," said the report.

"Both aircraft sustained serious damage."

No personnel were reported injured.

The air force said the initial review did not reveal any evidence of technical issues with the aircraft and an investigation will now focus "on procedures, communications and human factors."

It's not clear yet whether Canada will have to reimburse France for the damage.

"The course of action for the aircraft in question is still being determined," said Department of National Defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier in an email.

The Polaris fleet is made up of five planes used by high-ranking government officials, including the prime minister and the Governor General. They also can be used for military, freight or medical transport.

The Guam incident wasn't the first time a Canadian VIP plane rolled into trouble.

According to the air force, the aircraft that usually shuttles the prime minister to and from world events suffered "significant" structural damage to its nose and right-engine cowling when it rolled into the back wall of a hangar in October 2019, knocking it out of commission.

Canada's aircraft woes getting international attention

This recent crash is just the latest blow to Canada's VIP air fleet.

Issues with the prime minister's aging plane grabbed international headlines after Justin Trudeau was delayed leaving the G20 in India due to maintenance issues.

Trudeau's plane was set to depart for Ottawa on Sunday but the plane was grounded when pre-flight checks revealed a part was faulty and needed to be replaced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Xavier depart New Delhi, India on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Trudeau's departure was delayed several days due to a technical issue with his military aircraft. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The Royal Canadian Air Force sent a CC-150 Polaris to India from CFB Trenton Sunday night to pick up Trudeau and the Canadian delegation. A Challenger jet was sent as a contingency.

In the meantime, a technician with a replacement part was flown over on a commercial flight and the plane was able to take off Tuesday morning.

For security reasons, the prime minister does not fly commercial.

Pilots need training before flying new fleet: DND

While the United States' Air Force One has appeared in films and on TV, Canada's VIP plane was once referred to as "Air Farce One" by former prime minister Jean Chrétien, who never used Can Force One during his time in office.

Like the debate over what to do with 24 Sussex, the official residence of Canada's prime ministers, conversations about replacing the fleet of planes used by high-ranking government officials have been dogged by controversy and plagued by inertia.

The Polaris fleet is more than 30 years old and its lifespan is set to end in 2027. Government officials say extending that further would be extremely difficult due to the age of the technology.

In July, the federal government purchased nine transport planes, some new and some used, to replace the existing fleet.

The first of those planes arrived in Ottawa on Aug. 31. So why wasn't it used on this trip?

According to National Defence officials, aircrew conversion training must be completed before the aircraft can enter service.

Canadian crews have been training to fly the new aircraft in the United Kingdom since January. It takes about three months of training on average to get a Polaris pilot ready to fly the new Airbus, National Defence officials said in a background briefing for reporters earlier this summer.

The new fleet will be named the CC-330 Husky.