Canadian officials meet with detainee Michael Spavor in China

Canadian consular officials were able to visit with Michael Spavor today, the second time since he was detained in China nearly a month ago.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada didn't provide many more details, citing privacy reasons.

Spavor, an entrepreneur, and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, a diplomat on leave now working as an adviser with the International Crisis Group, were separately taken into Chinese custody on national security grounds in December.

Officials said they continue to provide consular services to both men's families and are seeking more access.

Consular visits can include assessing the well-being of the person being detained, clarifying the reason for the detention, providing guidance on legal issues, and acting as a link between the detainee and loved ones.

The Canadian men's detentions came shortly after Canadian officials arrested Meng in Vancouver. She was later granted bail and is now awaiting court proceedings in Canada on her extradition.

"The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since last month and continues to call for their immediate release," said Global Affairs spokesperson Amy Mills.

The emailed statement went on to thank the countries who have spoken in support of these detained individuals and the rule of law, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States and Australia, as well as the European Union.