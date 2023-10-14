Canadian officials turn up volume on calls for humanitarian access to Gaza

Canadian officials are making increasingly urgent calls for Israel to allow humanitarian access to the Gaza strip — or end the fighting altogether.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau focused on the deteriorating situation in Gaza, calling a humanitarian corridor into the region "essential to address the urgent needs of civilians." Trudeau also said international law and the rights of workers like medics and journalists must be respected.

"Canadians and people around the world must be steadfast in our support for the protection of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian," Trudeau said.

Israel once again urged civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate to southern parts of the small territory in Sunday, in anticipation of a possible ground military operation. Israel says it is committed to destroying Hamas but does not want to harm civilians.

In an interview on Rosemary Barton Live, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly urged countries in the region to agree on a deal to allow the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

"There absolutely needs to be food, water and fuel going in to Gaza, because this is one of the worst places to be in the world right now," she told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton in an interview airing Sunday.

Both Trudeau and Joly reaffirmed the government's position that Israel had a right to defend itself within the bounds of international law.

Several Liberal MPs have also made statements in support of a humanitarian corridor and restrictions on Israel's military operations and blockade of the Gaza Strip. Israel has ordered a "complete siege" of the territory, blocking shipments of essential goods like food and water.

Liberal MPs Iqra Khalid, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Yasir Naqvi all published statements calling for an end to violence and aid to civilians.

Meanwhile, at the federal NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., delegates endorsed a motion calling for a ceasefire and the restoration of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Situation in southern Gaza incredibly complex, officials say

Another urgent priority for Canadian officials is the safety of Canadian citizens in Gaza. In a briefing for reporters on Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said that if there is a deal to allow Canadians and other international citizens out of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza strip, the window would be short.

"It's not just a matter of opening the gates of a border, there's a lot of circumstances and conditions that have to be lined up in order for that passage to be relatively safe," said Alexandre Lévêque, an assistant deputy minister with GAC.

"In order for all things to line up, Egyptian border authorities [and] Israeli border authorities need to have a plan, and agree on that," he said.

Lévêque said he did not know the details of where was the holdup in negotiations between the various parties.

On Friday, there had been some hope that a deal would be made to allow Canadians to exit Gaza, but the deal fell through.

"I can understand the disappointment, the fear and the anxiety," Canadians in Gaza were feeling, Joly told Barton.

Moe Nasser, one of the Canadians trapped in the territory, told Barton he felt incredibly anxious about the uncertain situation.

"Everyone right now is a target, so at any moment we can disappear," he said. "Minute by minute goes by and we're thankful we're alive, and we're sorry for the lives that are lost."

Officials said around 300 people — which includes citizens, permanent residents and their families — had reached out to GAC for aid.

"The situation remains extremely fluid and insecure," said Julie Sunday, a GAC assistant deputy minister.

Sunday also said GAC had heard confirmation of another Canadian killed in the region since last week, meaning five Canadians have now died and three are still missing.

GAC said they are also dealing with a fluid situation on the border between the West Bank and Jordan, as there are several hundred Canadians there who may be trying to leave the West Bank. The anticipated crossing is now expected to be closed tomorrow, Sunday said, but GAC would look to be ready to assist Canadians leaving the West Bank as it becomes possible.