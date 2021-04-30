At least 2 Canadian women and their children repatriated from ISIS detention camp

At least two Canadian women have left a detention camp in Syria holding ISIS fighters and their family members, CBC News has learned.

The women left the al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria headed for northern Iraq on Tuesday morning with an unknown number of children, according to multiple sources.

The expectation is that the women and children will be repatriated to Canada, the sources said.

A source with direct knowledge of the file said they've learned that Canadian Kimberly Polman is out of the camp and her tent has been taken down. A second source said they also received information that Polman has left the camp.

Polman, who was featured in the documentary "The Return: Life after ISIS," said she was in a "terrible place" when she was found online by the ISIS member who later became her husband.



WATCH / Canadian Kimberly Polman explains why she joined ISIS

Canadian Kimberly Polman explains why she joined ISIS: The Return: Life After ISIS Duration 0:48 When Kimberly Polman's children grew up, she found herself alone. She met an ISIS member online and he said, "Come where you're actually loved, where you're actually needed."

Canada's position has been that, for security reasons, it will not send consular assistance to meet these women, even though a number of other western countries have done so.

The Canadian government's involvement in this ongoing repatriation effort is not clear. CBC News has asked the federal government for confirmation of the repatriation.

CBC News asked Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino about the government's involvement. "We don't talk about any individual case," he replied.

"We're always mindful of making sure that we're protecting the safety and security of Canadians."

U.S. diplomat Peter Galbraith helped to free a 4-year-old Canadian girl in March 2021 and called on Canada to repatriate all of the children still stranded there.

Months later, the Canadian government issued an emergency passport to the mother of the 4-year-old so she could return home to Canada and reunite with her daughter.

Global Affairs Canada said at the time that "given the security situation on the ground, the Government of Canada's ability to provide any kind of consular assistance in Syria remains extremely limited."

But the department said consular officials were "actively engaged with Syrian Kurdish authorities to seek information on Canadians in their custody."

WATCH / The Canadian mothers inside an ISIS detention camp

The Canadian mothers inside an ISIS detention camp Duration 2:11 As word spreads in the al-Roj Syrian detention camp for families of ISIS fighters that a four-year-old Canadian girl was freed, other mothers grapple with sending their own children to safety. Some say they couldn't survive without them, while others beg Canada to bring them to safety.

According to a Human Rights Watch estimate in March 2021, at least 23 Canadian children — most of them under the age of six — remained in detention camps in Syria at the time.

Many are living in al-Roj and al-Hol, where hundreds of adults and children have died from the fighting in the region or from a lack of medical care or unsanitary conditions, the group said.

Meanwhile, there has been a development in an ongoing federal court case related to the matter, according to a court document obtained by CBC News.

Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon is representing 23 men, women and children who are Canadians and are being held in ISIS detention camps in northeastern Syria. His original case was filed in Federal Court in 2020 on behalf of a five-year-old Canadian girl who was reunited with relatives in Canada later that year after her family was killed in an air strike. That case has now grown to represent others still in ISIS detention camps.

Greenspon's court application said the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) has agreed that if the Canadian government makes an official request for repatriation, AANES will make it happen.

Greenspon said he has been trying to get the Canadian government to move forward with that official request.

The Federal Court has now adjourned hearings on the matter that were supposed to take place on Nov. 2 and 3.

Other countries have already moved forward and repatriated their citizens to prosecute them at home.

France repatriated 40 children and 15 women from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria last week. Australia's government has said it's preparing to repatriate Australian women and children of Islamic State fighters from detention camps.

As of last year, Kazakhstan has repatriated more than 600 of its citizens, mostly women and children, along with some suspected ISIS fighters. Finland freed six children and two mothers last year.

The Belgian government says it plans to repatriate dozens of children and is considering accepting some women with children on a case-by-case basis.