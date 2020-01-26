Skip to Main Content
Canadian Forces sending plane, crew to help fight Australia wildfires
Politics

Canadian Forces sending plane, crew to help fight Australia wildfires

The plane and crew are to transport fire retardant from the U.S., free up Australian airlift capacity and take images of fires from the air to measure them and predict how they might spread.

Mission is to transport fire retardant, free up airlift capacity and take images of fires

The Canadian Press ·
A member of the Canadian Forces checks a CC-17 Globemaster at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ont., in May 2016. Canada is sending a CC-17 Globemaster and about 15 personnel to help fight bushfires in Australia. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

Canada is sending a military transport plane and about 15 military personnel to help fight bushfires in Australia.

The Canadian Forces say the CC-17 Globemaster is leaving Monday.

The plane and crew are to transport fire retardant from the U.S., free up Australian airlift capacity and take images of fires from the air to measure them and predict how they might spread.

They're going as part of Operation Renaissance, a standing mission that sends military help to other countries coping with natural disasters.

Canada has already sent about 100 firefighters and experts to Australia to help combat the fires that have consumed millions of hectares of bush, particularly in the southeastern part of the country.

Last week a Canadian-owned air tanker crashed as it dropped a load of fire retardant in an alpine valley, killing its three American crew.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.