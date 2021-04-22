Military sending three medical teams to pandemic-stressed Ontario hospitals: source

The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy three medical assistance teams to help support critical health care facilities in Ontario now straining under the weight of a surging COVID-19 caseload, CBC News has learned.

Starting tomorrow, the air force will also begin flying in extra medical staff offered by other provinces to help ease the crisis, according to a senior source with knowledge of the file. CBC News is not identifying the source because they're not authorized to comment on the topic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted about the federal response but a formal statement from his department, which handles all requests for military assistance from the provinces, is expected shortly.

The troops being deployed will number about three dozen and will include nurses and technicians who will help respond to the rising critical care caseload, particularly in the Greater Toronto area. The military will also help to coordinate health logistics.

Ontario made the formal request just days after it turned down an offer by the federal government to send in extra personnel.

In a media statement, provincial Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the province has "made a request for the assistance of those identified resources, many of whom reside, for example, within the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Red Cross organizations."