Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·Breaking

First Canadian evacuation flight leaves Israel, Blair says

A Canadian military flight has left Israel, evacuating citizens, permanent residents and their families from Israel to Greece, Defence Minister Bill Blair said Thursday.

Flights will bring Canadians to Greece, where commercial flights can complete trip to Canada

CBC News ·
Travellers look at electronic departure signs at an airport.
Passengers look at a departure board at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 7, as flights were cancelled in light of Hamas's surprise attacks. A Canadian military flight carrying citizens, permanent residents and their families left the country on Thursday, Defence Minister Bill Blair. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images)

The first Canadian military flight evacuating citizens, permanent residents and their families from Israel has left Tel Aviv, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Thursday.

Approximately 130 passengers are on board the Royal Canadian Air Force planes, Blair said.

The Canadian government has moved to implement an evacuation plan to retrieve Canadians stranded in Israel following devastating attacks by Hamas over the weekend and amid escalating violence in the region, as Israel strikes the Gaza Strip.

Planes will take passengers to Athens, ministers said earlier in the week, and from there, commercial flights will be able to return Canadians to this country.

Blair said the second military flight is boarding soon.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now