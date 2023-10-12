First Canadian evacuation flight leaves Israel, Blair says

The first Canadian military flight evacuating citizens, permanent residents and their families from Israel has left Tel Aviv, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Thursday.

Approximately 130 passengers are on board the Royal Canadian Air Force planes, Blair said.

The Canadian government has moved to implement an evacuation plan to retrieve Canadians stranded in Israel following devastating attacks by Hamas over the weekend and amid escalating violence in the region, as Israel strikes the Gaza Strip.

We’re working tirelessly to assist Canadians in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. <br><br>I can confirm that the first <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianForces?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianForces</a> evacuation flight has departed from Tel Aviv with approximately 130 passengers on board. <br><br>We will continue to be there for Canadians who need help. —@BillBlair

Planes will take passengers to Athens, ministers said earlier in the week, and from there, commercial flights will be able to return Canadians to this country.

Blair said the second military flight is boarding soon.

More to come.