A court in China has ordered a retrial for a Canadian man who was sentenced last month after being found guilty on drug-smuggling charges.

The Higher People's Court of Liaoning Province heard an appeal Saturday from Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was given a 15-year prison sentence last month for his involvement in international drug-trafficking activities.

At the appeal hearing, prosecutors argued Schellenberg was likely to part of a international drugs smuggling operation.

In its decision, the appeals court ruled the "light punishment" of the 15-year sentence was "obviously inappropriate" and sent the case back to the Dalian Intermediate People's Court for retrial. That court, in the eastern port city of Dalian, began its hearing on the case back in March 2016.

In the decision, the court noted that Canadian diplomats were in court for the appeal.

It's not clear yet who is representing Schellenberg or when the retrial may take place.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said the government is continuing to offer consular services.

"Global Affairs Canada has been following this case for several years and has been providing consular assistance to the Canadian citizen since they were first detained in Liaoning, China. We will continue to provide consular services to them and their family," said Richard Walker in an email to CBC News.

"Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed."

Schellenberg has been detained in Liaoning province since 2014. Global Affairs Canada says he and his family have been getting the support of consular services, and it has been following his case for "several years."

China treats drugs offences seriously and is known to use severe punishment.

In 2009 China executed a Briton caught smuggling heroin, prompting an outcry back in the United Kingdom. Gordon Brown, the British prime minister at the time, condemned the killing of Akmal Shaikh, while the man's friends and supporters claimed he was mentally unstable and was unwittingly lured into the crime.​

Heightened tension between Canada, China

Schellenberg's case predates the detention of two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor ​— who were picked up by Chinese authorities over national security concerns shortly after Canada arrested a Chinese tech executive at the request of the United States.

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1. She has since been released on bail and remains under surveillance as she prepares to fight extradition to the U.S., which accuses her of fraud and lying to banks about business activities in Iran.

Chinese officials haven't called the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor acts of retaliation but they have pointedly compared the cases, insisting the men were detained in accordance with Chinese laws while maintaining that Meng's arrest was illegal.

And on Friday, Global Affairs Canada said Sarah McIver, a teacher from Alberta who was detained in China earlier this month after the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor, has returned to Canada after being released from custody. She was detained due to a work-permit issue.