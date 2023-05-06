Canada marks coronation of King Charles III with national ceremony in Ottawa

King Charles III will replace his predecessor, the late Queen Elizabeth II, on Canada's coins and $20 bill after being officially being crowned Canada's sovereign.

The process of creating a new $20 bill is expected to take a few years. Current Canadian money bearing the likeness of Elizabeth II will remain legal tender.

The Canadian ceremony to mark the coronation the new King is being held in the nation's capital this morning. The ceremony at the Sir John A. MacDonald building in Ottawa will include speeches, musical performances and a 21-gun-salute.

CBC's coverage of the coronation of King Charles will continue as the Canadian coronation ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. ET.

After some brief opening remarks, Algonquin poet and spiritual adviser Albert Dumont made a statement reflecting on Indigenous people's past and future relationship with the Crown.

"The trees sway joyfully in remembrance of a time long ago before the power of the British sword destroyed the tranquility of gentle Turtle Island," he said. "Today, a vow made from afar brings hope that honour will again grace the circle from which the wampum of peace and friendship is held tightly… by the good spirit."

Charles met with Indigenous leaders earlier this week who said they hope the meeting marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous Peoples.

Dumont's statement was followed by an Algonquin circle drum performance by the Eagle River Singers.

New coins, stamp depicting King Charles

The Royal Canadian Mint will unveil a new set of collector coins marking the occasion. Likewise, Canada Post will unveil a stamp depicting King Charles, continuing a more than 170 year tradition of issuing postage stamps bearing the face of Canada's sovereign.

Provincial and territorial ceremonies will also be held by Canada's lieutenant-governors and territorial commissioners.

Charles, a man who waited almost 74 years to become King, was crowned earlier Saturday at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and pageantry Britain could muster.

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London. (Richard Pohle/Getty Images)

Shouts of "God save the King" rang out and trumpet blasts echoed in the abbey after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St. Edward's Crown on the monarch's head.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon were among those in attendance at the ceremony.

"As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us be reminded of our shared values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for human rights as we work together to build a better future for all members of the Commonwealth," Trudeau said in a statement.

Simon also released a statement Saturday, saying it was a "great honour" to witness the coronation.

"Seventy years have passed since the last Coronation, offering us an opportunity to reflect on all that has changed in our country, the Commonwealth and the world around us," Simon said.

"While the Crown has also evolved during this time, it continues to be an anchor for our robust and stable democracy and our diverse country."

Charles had taken an oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with "justice and mercy" and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely. The oath was the second of five elements of the historic coronation rite that is rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition.